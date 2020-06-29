Cities try to arrest their way out of homeless problems


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

 A new investigation finds that American cities are trying to arrest their way out of homeless problems by making the most basic acts of living against the law



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Cities try to arrest their way out of homeless problems


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

 A new investigation finds that American cities are trying to arrest their way out of homeless problems by making the most basic acts of living against the law



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.