Ferry capsizes in Bangladesh river, searchers find 23 bodies

Officials say a ferry carrying about 100 passengers has capsized after being hit by a larger boat in a Bangladeshi river, killing at least 28 people

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Ferry capsizes in Bangladesh river, searchers find 23 bodies

Officials say a ferry carrying about 100 passengers has capsized after being hit by a larger boat in a Bangladeshi river, killing at least 28 people