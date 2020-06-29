Philippine police fatally shoot 4 army soldiers in south


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Philippine policemen have fatally shot four army soldiers, including two officers, who were trying to locate a suicide bomber but were suspected of being criminals by the police in the volatile south



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Philippine police fatally shoot 4 army soldiers in south


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Philippine policemen have fatally shot four army soldiers, including two officers, who were trying to locate a suicide bomber but were suspected of being criminals by the police in the volatile south



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.