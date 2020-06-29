Prosecutor: Golden State Killer said inner voice drove him


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A prosecutor says the man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Prosecutor: Golden State Killer said inner voice drove him


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A prosecutor says the man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS