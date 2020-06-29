Top Puerto Rico officials under scrutiny for COVID-19 kits

A group of Puerto Rico legislators probing the failed government purchase of $38 million worth of COVID-19 testing kits referred the names of 11 people including top public officials to the FBI and other agencies for further investigation

