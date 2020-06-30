Iran journalist who fueled 2017 protests sentenced to death


Posted on: June 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran journalist who fueled 2017 protests sentenced to death


Posted on: June 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.