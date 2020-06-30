Mexico’s legacy airline Aeromexico files for bankruptcy

Mexico’s oldest legacy airline, Aeromexico, says it has filed for Chapter 11 restructuring, a form of bankruptcy in which the carrier can keep operating while its debts and obligations are sorted out

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexico’s legacy airline Aeromexico files for bankruptcy

Mexico’s oldest legacy airline, Aeromexico, says it has filed for Chapter 11 restructuring, a form of bankruptcy in which the carrier can keep operating while its debts and obligations are sorted out