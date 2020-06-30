Mexico’s legacy airline Aeromexico files for bankruptcy
Mexico’s oldest legacy airline, Aeromexico, says it has filed for Chapter 11 restructuring, a form of bankruptcy in which the carrier can keep operating while its debts and obligations are sorted out
