Shell takes $22 billion hit on lower oil, gas prices


Posted on: June 30th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell says it will slash the value of its assets by $22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic



