TransPorte to resume nonessential trips July 6

After a long break, TransPorte will once again provide rides for trips considered nonessential, according to Manager Beth West.

The transportation service began its essential-only rule following the governor’s “stay-at-home” order. Beginning July 6, TransPorte will take full requests, including house-to-house trips. West said they will also resume charging their normal ride rates.

“We have been happy to provide free rides for our City’s residents over the last several months,” West said. “This year has been a difficult one, and it has been our pleasure to serve the people in our community. As things begin to settle down and businesses reopen, we are now ready to resume nonessential trips in addition to charging our normal rider fees. We hope to see many residents still taking advantage of our service.”

To protect both riders and drivers, West said they strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask. She said drivers have extras they can provide to those in need of a mask. In addition, TransPorte is also asking riders to pay in exact change to limit contact between riders and drivers.

Transporte’s hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. West said no busses will run July 3-5 in observance of Independence Day.

All rides must be scheduled through dispatch at 219-362-6565. For more information, contact West at 219-326-8274 or [email protected].