AP PHOTOS: India’s lockdown spurs new gardeners in Nagaland

Two healthy pots of coriander and two of spinach are enough to provide a sense of achievement for Theyiesinuo Keditsu, a young English professor and mother of four.

Keditsu, who claims she has the “thumb of death,” planted the seeds and was amazed at how they grew.

The indigenous Naga people in India’s northeast, once virtually cut off from the rest of the country because of an insurgent movement seeking independence, were reminded of their vulnerabilities during coronavirus lockdown.

“It scared the hell out of me, the idea that I may not have veggies to feed my kids,” Keditsu, 39, said.

Nagas are traditional farmers. But as concrete covers land that was once tilled, lifestyles have changed.

Kohima, the semi-urban capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland, relies on satellite villages for green vegetables. But supply lines were cut during India’s 10-week nationwide lockdown that eased in early June, inspiring residents to grow their own.

Achano Yhome has always loved…