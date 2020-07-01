DNR Launches ‘where To Paddle’ Interactive Map

DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.

Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.

(For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.)