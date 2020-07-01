FBI: Breonna Taylor case ‘top priority’ in Louisville office


Posted on: July 1st, 2020

Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating potential civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor



