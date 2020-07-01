THE SALVATION ARMY CELEBRATES FIRST PATHWAY OF HOPE GRADUATE

The Salvation Army of Michigan City celebrated its first graduate of the Pathway of Hope program.

LaTonya Troutman, a local activist, public relations specialist and mother of four, completed the year-long program that is designed to help families in crisis regain stability in the home.

A little over a year ago, Troutman and her family lost their home due a house fire – something that set back a single mother who was already working hard to set an example of success and self-sufficiency for her children. She was referred to The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program. Working with case manager Anthony Williams, MSW, Troutman was able to overcome several barriers blocking her family’s path to success.

Any families interested in receiving assistance through the Pathway of Hope program can contact The Salvation Army of Michigan City at (219) 874-6885 or visit www.samichigancity.org for more information.