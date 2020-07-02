Former Jeffrey Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell is in federal custody

Paul Zimmerman/WireImageBy AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Ghislaine Maxwell, the former companion of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Maxwell, 58, has been accused by several women of enabling, facilitating or participating in their abuse. She has previously denied wrongdoing.

Her arrest comes almost exactly a year after the arrest of Epstein, who died by suicide in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan in August 2019.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.