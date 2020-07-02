IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day tomorrow for five Indiana regions

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day and is forecasting high ozone levels for Friday, July 3, 2020 in the following areas:

Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby

– Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby North Central Indiana – St. Joseph, Elkhart

– St. Joseph, Elkhart Northwest Indiana – Lake, Porter, LaPorte

– Lake, Porter, LaPorte Southeast Indiana – Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Scott and Washington

– Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Scott and Washington Southwest Indiana – Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone while remaining safe during the COVID-19 health crisis by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above