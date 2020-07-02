Judge: NY lockup’s COVID-19 response lacked common sense
A New York federal judge says a Manhattan lockup failed to implement common-sense measures to protect prisoners after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Judge: NY lockup’s COVID-19 response lacked common sense
A New York federal judge says a Manhattan lockup failed to implement common-sense measures to protect prisoners after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.