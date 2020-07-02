PG&E exits bankruptcy, pays $5 billion into wildfire fund
Pacific Gas & Electric has emerged from a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after its equipment ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
PG&E exits bankruptcy, pays $5 billion into wildfire fund
Pacific Gas & Electric has emerged from a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after its equipment ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.