Report: Sardinia blocks Americans who land in private jet
Officials on the Italian island of Sardinia are distancing themselves from a reported decision by local airport authorities to prevent a group of Americans who arrived in a private plane from going to their rented summer house due to the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Report: Sardinia blocks Americans who land in private jet
Officials on the Italian island of Sardinia are distancing themselves from a reported decision by local airport authorities to prevent a group of Americans who arrived in a private plane from going to their rented summer house due to the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.