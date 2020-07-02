Report: Sardinia blocks Americans who land in private jet


Posted on: July 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials on the Italian island of Sardinia are distancing themselves from a reported decision by local airport authorities to prevent a group of Americans who arrived in a private plane from going to their rented summer house due to the coronavirus



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Report: Sardinia blocks Americans who land in private jet


Posted on: July 2nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Officials on the Italian island of Sardinia are distancing themselves from a reported decision by local airport authorities to prevent a group of Americans who arrived in a private plane from going to their rented summer house due to the coronavirus



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.