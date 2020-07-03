2 men charged in 1993 killing of Bridgeport diner custodian

Connecticut police have arrested two men on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

2 men charged in 1993 killing of Bridgeport diner custodian

Connecticut police have arrested two men on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years