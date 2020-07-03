AP Photos: Virus puts a stop to the big top in Bolivia

The Jumbo Circus had just pitched its blue and yellow tent on a lot in El Alto, a swollen, sprawling suburb of Bolivia’s capital, when the new coronavirus struck.

“We thgough it would last three weeks, but we’ve now been stuck for four months,” said Joel Condori, the 27-year-old owner of the little one-ring show. Half of the 10 entertainers have drifted away, leaving just five to await a possibly distant reopening.

Like governments across the world, Bolivian officials banned mass gatherings to try to limit ecases of COVID-19. But the disease is still spreading here and experts say it may not have peaked yet.

So Condori can only wait. He practices his juggling and acrobatic routines before dusty, empty stands, and earns his living with odd jobs — sometimes a bit of welding, sometimes baking pizzas.

“There’s always something to eat. There’s no lack of work. At first we made food to sell, but it didn’t go well. There was tough competition from the neighborhood ladies and we changed…