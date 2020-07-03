Correction: Venezuela-Oil Cargo Seizure story

In a story on June 30, 2020, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prosecutors in Greece opened a preliminary criminal investigation against ship owner Evangelos Marinakis stemming from the seizure of heroin aboard one of his vessels

