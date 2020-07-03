La Porte City Council, Board of Works To Resume In-person Meetings July 6

The City of La Porte has finalized their plan to reopen meetings the public, according to Mayor Tom Dermody and Clerk-Treasurer Courtney Parthun.

Beginning July 6, City Council and Board of Works will resume in-person meetings in City Hall. To ensure social distancing, the number of people allowed in to watch will be restricted to 21. In addition, all guests will be required to sign in, have their temperature taken and wear a face mask. Dermody said they will continue to stream meetings on YouTube and Facebook for those who are unable to attend.

City Hall will be open by appointment only starting August 3. Members of the public will be asked to sign in, have their temperature taken and wear a mask. Parthun said she hopes residents will continue to utilize online options for payments and permits.

Residents can find information on how to schedule appointments by visiting CityOfLaPorte.com.