La Porte County Family YMCA Receives $40,000 grant to “Come Back Stronger” from Pandemic

Early learning Indiana awarded a $40,000 grant to the LaPorte County Family YMCA. Part of the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by Lilly Endowment, to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the state’s most vulnerable children. LaPorte County Family YMCA will use the grant to support safety-related expenses and challenges as it continues to serve families in the wake of the pandemic. More details can be found on the full press release, featured on the WIMS Facebook page