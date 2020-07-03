Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives had several weapons


Posted on: July 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Canadian police say an armed man who this week crashed his truck through a gate at the property where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man who crashed gate where Trudeau lives had several weapons


Posted on: July 3rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Canadian police say an armed man who this week crashed his truck through a gate at the property where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives had several weapons



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.