Michigan City Closures And Holiday Information

Michigan City’s City Hall and City Departments will be closed today. There will be no Transit service on Saturday July 4th. The Refuse Department will be working their normal hours and schedules.

Washington Park will be open daily until 9:00pm.

The boat ramp in Washington Park will be closed.

Additional Police and Fire Patrols will be in effect throughout the weekend.

Due to COVID -19 and recent spikes in our surrounding States and communities, the city of Michigan City is still asking citizens to practice proper social distancing.

The city will resume normal business hours on Monday July 6th. The MCPD Records Division will be closed today in observance of the Independence Day holiday. They will be back open at 8AM on Monday July 6th