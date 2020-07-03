Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns
Hundreds of protesters have made a peaceful return to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support from across the globe
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns
Hundreds of protesters have made a peaceful return to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support from across the globe
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.