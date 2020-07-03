Update from Mayor Duane Parry and the City of Michigan City

TEMPORARY NEW TRANSIT SCHEDULE

Recently, a few of the City’s transit bus drivers felt ill and submitted to COVID-19 testing. Test results indicated that five of the seven employees tested positive for COVID-19. These employees were immediately sent home to quarantine and self-isolate. In addition, their respective buses were taken out of service and thoroughly sanitized. Throughout this whole pandemic, the City has taken and will continue to take numerous precautions recommended and outlined by the CDC to assure the safety of our passengers and drivers which include daily sanitizing of the buses throughout the day, shields between the driver and public, free fares to assure no personal contact, daily temperature checks, and the use of masks.

As of the result of the short-term reduction of available drivers, the Michigan City Transit will begin a temporary operating schedule beginning Monday, July 6, 2020 as follows:

The Fixed Routes and Paratransit service will operate Monday – Friday

6:30 am to 3:30pm and Saturdays 8:30am – 3:30pm

The commuter route TT- Black line will operate M-F 6:00am – 3:00PM

until further notice.

There will be no service between 12:30pm and 1:30pm daily to sanitize buses

ALL RIDES ARE FREE