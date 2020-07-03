Venezuela sanctions set off fight for ‘plundered’ oil cargo

U.S. federal marshals are getting ready to auction off Wednesday a cargo of 100,000 barrels of gasoline that have been floating in a tanker off the Gulf Coast of Texas for two months amid a high-stakes legal fight over American sanctions on Venezuela

