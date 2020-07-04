Heavy rain floods southern Japan; over a dozen presumed dead


Posted on: July 4th, 2020

Heavy rain in southern Japan has triggered flooding and mudslides, leaving more than a dozen people presumed dead, about 10 missing and dozens stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued



