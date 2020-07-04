Noose found at Johns Hopkins University construction site


Posted on: July 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Johns Hopkins University is investigating the discovery of a rope tied into a noose at a construction site in a building it owns off its Baltimore campus



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Noose found at Johns Hopkins University construction site


Posted on: July 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Johns Hopkins University is investigating the discovery of a rope tied into a noose at a construction site in a building it owns off its Baltimore campus



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.