Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Authorities say a 27-year-old man in drove a car onto a closed freeway in Seattle and barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters, injuring two women

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Authorities say a 27-year-old man in drove a car onto a closed freeway in Seattle and barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters, injuring two women