The Latest: Texas conservative wanted Guard to `kill ’em’
A conservative power broker told Texas’ governor to have National Guard troops “shoot to kill” amid protests last month against racial injustice and police brutality
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Latest: Texas conservative wanted Guard to `kill ’em’
A conservative power broker told Texas’ governor to have National Guard troops “shoot to kill” amid protests last month against racial injustice and police brutality
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.