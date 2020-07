Tour de La Porte 2020-August 21, 22, 23

HELP THE LAPORTE FAMILY YMCA GO THE DISTANCE FOR HEALTHY LIVING AT THE 18TH ANNUAL TOUR DE LAPORTE ON AUGUST 21,22, AND 23RD. THE TOUR DE LAPORTE IS A BIKING, RUNNING AND WALKING EVENT AND 100% OF THE PROCEEDS RAISED PROVIDE DIRECT SUPPORT TO LOCAL COMMUNITY MEMBERS THROUGH THE YMCA’S SCHOLARSHIP FUND. AT THE Y, NO ONE IS TURNED AWAY FOR THE INABILITY TO PAY. REGISTER FOR TOUR DE LAPORTE AT WWW.TOURDELAPPORTE.ORG, ALL EVENTS BEGIN AT CUMMINGS LODGE IN LAPORTE . THERE IS A DRIVE THROUGH PACKET PICK UP PROCESS. ALL AWARD WINNERS WILL RECEIVE THEIR AWARD IN THE MAIL WITH THE EXCEPRION OF THE GOLDEN SHOE AWARD WINNERS. TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE EVENT , THE SPONSORS AND HOW TO GET INVOLVED AS A VOLUNTEER, VISIT THE WEBSITE AT tourdelaporte.org. TEAM WIMS LIVE Saturday August 22nd. Stay tuned for details.