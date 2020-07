Bald eagle trapped in Alaska tree rescued on 4th of July

A wildlife official says a bird symbolizing America’s freedom had to be liberated on Independence Day after becoming stuck in a tree in Alaska

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Bald eagle trapped in Alaska tree rescued on 4th of July

A wildlife official says a bird symbolizing America’s freedom had to be liberated on Independence Day after becoming stuck in a tree in Alaska