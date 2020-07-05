Croats vote in close parliamentary race as virus spikes


Posted on: July 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Voters in Croatia are casting ballots in a close parliamentary race marked by a spike in coronavirus cases and which could push the European Union country to the right



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Croats vote in close parliamentary race as virus spikes


Posted on: July 5th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Voters in Croatia are casting ballots in a close parliamentary race marked by a spike in coronavirus cases and which could push the European Union country to the right



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.