France-Turkey spat over Libya arms exposes NATO’s limits

The naval standoff between France and Turkey is shining a spotlight on NATO’s struggle to keep its ranks in order and underscores the limits of an organization that must take decisions unanimously

The naval standoff between France and Turkey is shining a spotlight on NATO’s struggle to keep its ranks in order and underscores the limits of an organization that must take decisions unanimously