National Gallery of Art acquires painting by Native American

A painting by artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith is joining works by the legendary pop artists Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol at the National Gallery of Art

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

National Gallery of Art acquires painting by Native American

A painting by artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith is joining works by the legendary pop artists Jasper Johns and Andy Warhol at the National Gallery of Art