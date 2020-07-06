Brad Pitt boarding ‘Bullet Train’ for stuntman-turned blockbuster director David Leitch

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Deadline reports Brad Pitt is re-teaming with his friend and former stunt double David Leitch for the thriller Bullet Train.

Leitch, the co-director of the first John Wick film, who went on to call the shots on the action-heavy hits Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2, will adapt the project based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka. The book deals with five assassins on board one of Japan’s titular conveyances, who find out they’re not just strangers on a train.

Newly-minted Oscar winner Pitt goes back years with Leitch — who, incidentally as Pitt’s character did for Leonardo DiCaprio’s in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood — once stood in for the star, in movies like Fight Club and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Their relationship was the reason Pitt performed an un-credited, literal “blink and you’ll miss it” cameo as The Vanisher — a mostly invisible hero — who meets an untimely end in Deadpool 2.

By Stephen Iervolino

