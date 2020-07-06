Celebrities react to Nick Cordero’s death from COVID-19

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga(LOS ANGELES) — On Sunday, Amanda Kloots announced her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, had died at age 41 after battling COVID-19 for nearly 100 days.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” said Kloots, a fitness trainer, announcing her husband’s death on Instagram. “He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

It didn’t take long for famous friends to sound off on social media about the loss.

On Instagram, Cordero’s close friend Zach Braff noted, “I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.”

Viola Davis: RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels..”

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”

Hamilton‘s Philippa Soo asked people to donate to a fund to support Kloots and their son Elvis.

Bradley Whitford: “Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero.”

Mia Farrow: “Just devastating. Wonderful actor and by all accounts a lovely person. Coronavirus put him through 90 days of hell, took his leg and finally his life. Sending every good thought to his family. Please people- covid is real and merciless. . Wear your mask.”

Billy Eichner: “What a fighter but my god this is devastating news. Much love to Nick’s family and friends. Damn. RIP Nick. ??????”

Frankie Grande: “my [heart] is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. As soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason: He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what…”

Rosanna Arquette: “tragic and terribly sad may he Rest In Peace.”

Cordero was hospitalized in late March and shortly after was placed on a ventilator. He suffered a series of lung infections and also had one of his legs amputated due to blood clotting issues.

By Stephen Iervolino

