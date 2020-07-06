‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg announce divorce after 19 years of marriage

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Dirty Dancing actress Jennifer Grey and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Clark Gregg are calling it quits after 19 years of marriage, the couple announced Friday on their respective social media accounts.

Alongside a photo of them embracing, the former couple wrote, “After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” the statement began.

“We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised,” they continued.

Their statement ended with a P.S. in which they wrote, “Totally crying as we post this.”

The couple previously starred in the 2006 Lifetime TV movie Road to Christmas together.

Grey, 60, and Gregg, 58, were married in July 2001. They share an 18-year-old daughter named Stella.

Grey won season 11 of Dancing with the Stars in 2010 and Gregg currently plays Agent Phil Coulson in ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

