Israeli airline El Al reaches bailout deal with government

Israeli airline El Al says it has reached a bailout deal with the Israeli government that could lead to its nationalization after being crippled by the coronavirus pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Israeli airline El Al reaches bailout deal with government

Israeli airline El Al says it has reached a bailout deal with the Israeli government that could lead to its nationalization after being crippled by the coronavirus pandemic