Man Dead Following Shots Fired Complaint



On Saturday July 4th, 2020 at approximately 7:33 P.M.; the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to several shots being fired in the area of the 200 Block of Lake Hills Road on the city’s north

end near Washington Park. As Officers were responding to the area, MCPD received a call of a vehicle that had collided with a building at the intersection of East US HWY 12 and Liberty Trail.



Officer Adam Brinkman was first to arrive at the scene of the vehicle crash along with the Michigan City Fire Department. Officer Brinkman located an unresponsive male subject in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that appeared

to have bullet holes along the driver side. The male subject was tended to by members of the Michigan City Fire

Department and was ultimately transported to Franciscan Hospital by La Porte County EMS where he was later

pronounced dead.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old, Antonio Jesus RIVERA of La Porte, Indiana. The Michigan City Police

Department’s Investigative Division and La Porte County Drug Task Force were called out to investigate. Officers

and Detectives spent the next 24 hours processing crime scenes and interviewing witnesses. Officers recovered

several spent shell casings from various areas in the neighborhood surrounding the 200 Block of Lake Hills Road.

A forensic autopsy was performed on RIVERA this morning by Dr. John Feczko. The manner of death was

determined to be a homicide. The circumstances leading up to this unfortunate event are still being investigated,

however; this event appears to be an isolated incident stemming from an altercation that began near Stop 2 at

Washington Park. Police have also developed a person of interest pertaining to this incident. Assisting agencies

included: Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center, La Porte County Emergency

Services (EMS), and the La Porte County Coroner’s Office.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone with information or surveillance cameras (such as Ring

Doorbell Cameras) in the area of the 200 Block of Lake Hills Road and surrounding neighborhood to contact,

Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1081.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip

hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and

possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte

County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous