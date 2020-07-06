‘Mission’: Accepted — U.K clears the way for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to resume filming

ABC/Randy Holmes(LONDON) — The U.K. government is exempting some U.S. actors from its 14-day travel quarantine, clearing the way for some Hollywood blockbusters — including Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 — to resume production, according to Variety.

The decision comes on the heels of a conversation between Cruise and British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden last week about restarting filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London.

On Friday, the government published a list of countries whose citizens could enter England without the 14-day quarantine, but the U.S. was not one of them.

“The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain. Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy,” Dowden said on Sunday. “We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again.”

The first Hollywood film to get underway across The Pond following the COVID-19 shutdown will be Jurassic Park: Dominion; Universal Pictures are looking at a mid-July start, following implementation of a safety system Deadline reports set the studio back upwards of $7 million, and a two-week quarantine for cast and crew from the States.

Jurassic Park: Dominion has a release date of June 11, 2021; Mission: Impossible 7 is slated to hit theaters in the fall of 2021.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.