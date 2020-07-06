Rickey Smiley’s daughter injured after being shot in Texas
Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Rickey Smiley’s daughter injured after being shot in Texas
Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley says his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.