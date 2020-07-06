Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake


Posted on: July 6th, 2020

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says two people died and as many as six other people may be missing in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d’Alene



