UPDATE on weekend Fatal traffic crash

On Saturday at 6:45 pm, first responders were sent to the intersection of Red Arrow Hwy and Community Hall Rd in New Buffalo Township for a car vs Motorcycle injury accident. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies found a female unresponsive lying on the road. 2 Passer by Doctors were already administering CPR. The operator of the motorcycle was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where she was pronounced deceased by ER Doctors. Investigators determined that a car going southbound driven by Joyce Collins of Three Oaks was slowing down to pull into a Restaurant. The driver was going to pick up and take food away pulling into the “pick-up” area. As Collins was making a left turn into the parking lot she pulled directly into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by Stacy Johnson, a 23 year old female from Illinois. Johnson was the only occupant of the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries. The crash is still under investigation.