Cops investigating human head found by road

(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — Homicide detectives in Florida are investigating a shocking discovery in St. Petersburg: a human head that was found in the street.

A jogger informed St. Petersburg police officers of the remains at the intersection of 38th Ave. S and 31st St. around 7 a.m. local time, according to a police spokeswoman. Detectives arrived at the scene and closed off the street to traffic as they conducted their investigation, according to the spokeswoman.

St. Petersburg police said they did not have any details about the discovery as of Tuesday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing. They are urging anyone with information to call 727-893-7780.

