Jerusalem offers a grim model for a post-annexation future


Posted on: July 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

It’s hard to say what exactly will change in the West Bank if Israel follows through on its plans to annex parts of the occupied territory



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Jerusalem offers a grim model for a post-annexation future


Posted on: July 7th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

It’s hard to say what exactly will change in the West Bank if Israel follows through on its plans to annex parts of the occupied territory



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.