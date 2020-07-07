Lane closures scheduled for U.S. 41 in Whiting

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 41 between 121st St and U.S. 20 (Indianapolis Blvd) beginning Monday, July 13.

One lane will be closed at a time for a paving project. Weather dependent, the project is expected to be completed on Thursday, July 16.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area.

Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.