Serbs storm parliament after lockdown measures reintroduced
Thousands of people are protesting the Serbian president’s announcement that a lockdown will be reintroduced after the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Serbs storm parliament after lockdown measures reintroduced
Thousands of people are protesting the Serbian president’s announcement that a lockdown will be reintroduced after the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.